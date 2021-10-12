American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $132.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 114.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

