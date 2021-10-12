American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 9% to 11%. It boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $8.40 to $9.20 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty expected to grow 10% to 13% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.