American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Mirova

Mirova grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.4% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

AXP stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.87. 112,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

