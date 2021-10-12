American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,816,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $322,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

