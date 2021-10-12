AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas."

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 597,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,592,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

