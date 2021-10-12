Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 20925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,467,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after buying an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

