Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $61.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $237.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

ATEC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 691,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

