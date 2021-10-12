AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after buying an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in South State by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

SSB opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

