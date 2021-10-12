AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

