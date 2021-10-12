AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,488 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

RETA opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

