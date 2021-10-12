AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

