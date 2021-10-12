AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

CNC opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

