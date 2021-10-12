AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

