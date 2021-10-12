Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $667,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $37.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,741.17. 49,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,525.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

