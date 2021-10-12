Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

