Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 4,638 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unity Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 309.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock worth $150,086,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

