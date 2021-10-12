Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

STKL opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $950.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.