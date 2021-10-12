Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.