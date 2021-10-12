Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in DraftKings by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DraftKings by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $2,482,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

