Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 520,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,621,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

