Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $617,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

BKR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,770,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,013,534. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

