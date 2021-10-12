Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

