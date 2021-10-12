Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

