Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

LNT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

