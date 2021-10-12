Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.