Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

AA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

