Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

