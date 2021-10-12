Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Cut by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

