Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €160.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.57% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.27 ($154.43).

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €113.82 ($133.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.31.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

