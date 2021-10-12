Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €132.50 ($155.88) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.27 ($154.43).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Tuesday, reaching €113.82 ($133.91). The stock had a trading volume of 785,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.31. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.