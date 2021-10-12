AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $13.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MITT. JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of MITT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.