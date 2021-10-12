Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $14.09. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 2,662 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

