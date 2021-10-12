Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) PT Raised to $31.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a P/E ratio of -220.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $64,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

