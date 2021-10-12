Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

