Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.