Advisory Services Network LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wipro by 27.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 38.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

WIT opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

