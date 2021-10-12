Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

