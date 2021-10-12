Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

