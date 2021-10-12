Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATY. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

