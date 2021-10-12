Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $312,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

