Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $573.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $273.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

