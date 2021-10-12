Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.