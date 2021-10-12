Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Achain has a market cap of $7.34 million and $1.29 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00253804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00215248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

