Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.54.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $21,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.