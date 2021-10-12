Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 625 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. 60,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

