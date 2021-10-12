Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $24.49 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 10.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

