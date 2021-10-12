AbbVie Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.
In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
