AbbVie Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

