A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

AOS stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

