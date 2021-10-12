$89.65 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the lowest is $88.50 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

