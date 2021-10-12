850,915 Shares in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 850,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,000. Forterra makes up approximately 0.5% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA remained flat at $$23.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,263. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

